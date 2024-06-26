SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Decreased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,377 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.8% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,939. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

