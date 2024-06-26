SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Position Reduced by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,913 shares during the quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,155. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.