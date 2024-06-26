SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Trading Down 0.6%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $85.46. 67,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 112,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

