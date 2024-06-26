Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR) Insider Sells £117,500 in Stock

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £117,500 ($149,054.93).

Sandy Adam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Sandy Adam sold 125,000 shares of Springfield Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total value of £120,000 ($152,226.31).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

LON SPR opened at GBX 94 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. Springfield Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 105 ($1.33). The company has a market cap of £111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,342.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.98.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

