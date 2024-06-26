SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.56. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

