SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.

SSE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 39,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

