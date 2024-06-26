SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4684 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.23.
SSE Price Performance
SSE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. 39,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. SSE has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $24.83.
