STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $133.02 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

