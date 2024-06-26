Status Reaches One Day Volume of $17.21 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. Status has a market capitalization of $103.27 million and $17.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.46 or 0.99951550 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00079970 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.027544 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $17,740,829.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

