Steem (STEEM) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $92.51 million and $2.38 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00620517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00270478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 465,076,369 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.