StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.87 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 58.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 609,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 143,996 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $4,103,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.