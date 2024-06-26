StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a sell rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

