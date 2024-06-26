StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.57.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

In related news, Director Angela S. Hurt bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

