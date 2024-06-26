StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Down 3.0 %

VHI stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of 895.00 and a beta of 1.43. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Valhi worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

