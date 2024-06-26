StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.83) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

