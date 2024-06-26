StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.60. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.