StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

CULP stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Culp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

