StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $598,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 17.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 122,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

