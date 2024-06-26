StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.003.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SVI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.53. 5,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,767. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.06. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$5.97.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$71.39 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

