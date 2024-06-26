Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Stratasys in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSYS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2,711.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

