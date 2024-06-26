Stratis Market Cap Tops $21.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $29,794.31 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.16 or 0.05474198 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00015169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

