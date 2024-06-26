Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $184.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.35 and a 1-year high of $184.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,883,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,827,000 after purchasing an additional 302,352 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,737,000 after purchasing an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 17,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.9% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

