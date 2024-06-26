Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Down 4%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 3,017,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,556,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 129.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

