Sunpointe LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sunpointe LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. ASML accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASML traded up $21.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,023.34. 800,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,438. The company has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,077.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $956.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $902.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

