SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SPCB stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.07. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SuperCom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.