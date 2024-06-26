Surge Energy Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Surge Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.03. The company had a trading volume of 197,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,913. The company has a market capitalization of C$707.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.17). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 target price on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total value of C$99,869.70. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

