T Christopher Uchida Sells 1,000 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $80,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,230.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,250 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $111,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $83,190.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $76,300.00.

Palomar Trading Up 1.0 %

PLMR stock opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.