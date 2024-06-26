Taiko Price Hits $1.98 on Top Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a total market cap of $125.63 million and $36.14 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Taiko alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,304,601 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.88326404 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $27,238,615.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Taiko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Taiko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Taiko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.