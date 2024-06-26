Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Katelyn Watson Sells 94,018 Shares

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talkspace Price Performance

NASDAQ TALK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.23. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

About Talkspace

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 2,874,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,531 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 53,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,291,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.