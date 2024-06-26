Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) CMO Katelyn Watson Sells 94,018 Shares

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ TALK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,672,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.23. Talkspace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talkspace, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
