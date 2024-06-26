Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $164.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
