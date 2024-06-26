TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Invests $20.43 Million in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 475,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,426,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA TNA traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 9,949,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,838,889. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

