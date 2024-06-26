TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 45,700 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 37,290,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198,846 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,502,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,970,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 43,227,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,929,004. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

