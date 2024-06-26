TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes $3.71 Million Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. ARM makes up approximately 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 103.68.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM traded up 4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 164.72. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,446,272. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 177.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of 122.40 and a 200 day moving average of 109.50.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.