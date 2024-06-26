TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.30-14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.52 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 2.550-3.050 EPS.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded TD SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.36.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

