Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

Team Stock Performance

NYSE TISI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94. Team has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

About Team

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $42,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,839,423. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 25,779 shares of company stock valued at $187,795 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

