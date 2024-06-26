Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans — Dividend of $0.02

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0166 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 150,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,322. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Telefônica Brasil

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.