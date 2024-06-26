Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.20 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.75 ($0.83). 109,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 41,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.25 ($0.84).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 67.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The firm has a market cap of £56.89 million, a PE ratio of 1,095.83 and a beta of 1.48.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

(Get Free Report)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.