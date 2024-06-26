TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.19

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 6827386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.86 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,099,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542,496 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 356.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 459,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

