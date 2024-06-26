Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading Down 0.1%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.99. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Terna Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

