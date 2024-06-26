Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.43 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $331.43 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 778,134,813 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

