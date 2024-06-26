TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $11.87 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041764 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013247 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,959,307,404 coins and its circulating supply is 5,751,686,066 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.