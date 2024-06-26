Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.30.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $194.98. 68,528,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,292,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

