Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 32,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 12,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TXN opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.