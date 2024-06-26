The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 67,207 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,908,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,481,110.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $2,531,304.42.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 21,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

