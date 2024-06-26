The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 39,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

