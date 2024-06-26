The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.29. 1,187,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,871. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.92. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.