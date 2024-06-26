The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after acquiring an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $457.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

