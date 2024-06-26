The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Shawn David Nelson Sells 18,988 Shares

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lovesac Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $334.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.86.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.20 million. Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lovesac from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lovesac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lovesac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Further Reading

