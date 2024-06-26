The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $9,737,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,509,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

