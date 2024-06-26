The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 119.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 423,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 231,024 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $240,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 68.0% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,538,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,375,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

