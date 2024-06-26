TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.21% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.