TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance
Shares of TXMD stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.35.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TherapeuticsMD Company Profile
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
